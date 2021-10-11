journal-news logo
X

Navalny congratulates Nobel-winning Russian editor

Colleagues congratulate Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited their fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Caption
Colleagues congratulate Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited their fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whom many regarded as a top candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, is congratulating countryman Dmitry Muratov for winning it

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whom many regarded as a top candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, has congratulated countryman Dmitry Muratov for winning it.

Muratov, editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was named prize co-laureate last week along with investigative journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines.

“Russia and the Philippines are such different countries, but the leaderships are similar, especially in their endless lies and hatred of those who expose the lies,” Navalny said in a Monday post on Facebook. “With all my heart, I congratulate Dmitry Muratov and Novaya Gazeta on the Nobel Peace Prize.”

After the prize announcement, Muratov said if he had been on the prize committee he would have voted for Navalny. He also said that the peace prize was awarded to honor his newspaper, not him.

Navalny, the most prominent foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was imprisoned this year after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

In Other News
1
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
2
Stocks turn mixed as Wall Street prepares for earnings
3
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
4
Still building home-field advantage, US stumbles on road
5
Giuliani associates face trial in campaign finance scheme
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top