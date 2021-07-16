journal-news logo
Nats' Starlin Castro placed on administrative leave by MLB

Washington Nationals' Starlin Castro hits a two-RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Washington Nationals' Starlin Castro hits a two-RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Nation & World | 33 minutes ago
Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been placed on administrative leave

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday as part of the joint Major League Baseball-MLB Players Association domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Castro can be on administrative leave for up to seven days barring an extension. He is paid during that time on leave.

Washington faces San Diego this weekend in the first series out of the All-Star break. Nationals manager Dave Martinez is expected to address Castro's status later Friday.

Castro is hitting .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games so far this season. He is in his second season with the Nationals after stints with the Cubs, Yankees and Marlins.

