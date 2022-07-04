Nats' Soto says MRI showed no damage to injured left calf

Soto entered Sunday on an eight-game hitting streak. It makes sense for the Nats to be extra cautious with the face of the franchise, whom they are attempting to sign to a long-term contract.

Teammates were worried about Soto before he got the MRI, but he's already showing some progress.

“Today I feel better, and I hope I feel better tomorrow, too, and we take it from there,” Soto said. “I’m just going to see how good it is."

Washington opens a three-game series at NL East-rival Philadelphia on Tuesday. Right-hander Jackson Tetreault won't pitch against the Phillies after going on the 15-day injured list with a stress fracture in the scapula in his right shoulder.

Tetreault was dealing with some discomfort, then couldn't lift that arm very high after starting Saturday and figured it was time to say something. His MRI showed far worse news than Soto's.

“I would much rather get this fixed than continue to pitch with it and maybe not do well and end up hurting the team,” he said. “As much as I want to be out there, this is for the best.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Washington Nationals' Juan Soto reacts after he fouled off a ball during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Washington. The Marlins won 5-3.(AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Washington Nationals' Juan Soto reacts after he fouled off a ball during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Washington. The Marlins won 5-3.(AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass