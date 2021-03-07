Nats release Jeffress for unspecified 'personnel reasons'

The Washington Post first reported that the Nationals were parting ways with Jeffress, who was expected to add to a back end of a Nationals bullpen that already included Brad Hand, Daniel Hudson, Will Harris and Tanner Rainey.

The 33-year-old Jeffress was taken by Milwaukee in the first round pick of the 2006 amateur draft and has pitched for five teams over 11 years in the majors. He was an NL All-Star in 2018 for the Brewers.