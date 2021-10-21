NATO weighs Afghan lessons in waging major ops abroad

More than 100,000 people were evacuated from the Afghan capital Kabul during the frenzied final days of a U.S. airlift after President Joe Biden said American troops would leave. Thousands of Afghans remained, desperate to escape the uncertainty of Taliban rule.

Stoltenberg suggested that part of the problem for NATO might have been that its role became more demanding as the major international effort to rebuild Afghanistan developed, shifting the organization away from its original task of destroying the al-Qaida network.

“We started with a very limited, narrow, military mission, fighting terrorism, degrading al-Qaida,” Stoltenberg said. But NATO then became “only one of many players or actors,” including the EU and United Nations, in a broader “nation building effort,” he said.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said it was important to learn “that purely military aims alone are not sufficient” when the ultimate goal is to foster democracy and stabilize a country wracked by decades of conflict.

“If you are pursuing longer-term political aims with this, possibly you need even more patience than 20 years, and above all … you have to describe the aims in very concrete and realistic terms, because otherwise you get what we saw in Afghanistan -- that we achieved our military aims over 20 years but nation-building ultimately failed in the long term,” she told reporters.

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Caption United States Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, right, poses with Denmark's Defense Minister Trine Bramsen prior to a bilateral meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. NATO defense ministers gather for their fall meeting to assess the fallout of Moscow's closure of its mission to the alliance and an overall worsening of relations with Moscow. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo