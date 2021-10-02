NATO troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border after truck blockade

“As from this weekend and for the next two weeks, KFOR will maintain a temporary robust and agile presence in the area,” a statement from the NATO mission said.

As part of the agreement, both countries will put stickers over the other's name and emblem on license plates of vehicles entering their territory.

KFOR, made up of around 4,000 troops from 28 countries, is led by NATO with support from the United Nations, the European Union and others. Its aim is to stave off lingering ethnic tensions between Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority and minority ethnic Serbs.

The United States and most of the West recognize Kosovo's independence, but, Serbia, supported by its allies Russia and China, does not.

EU-facilitated negotiations to normalize relations between Pristina and Belgrade started in 2011 and have produced more than 30 agreements, which are either observed poorly or not at all.

Llazar Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

Caption Polish soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, pass through barricades as they patrol near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, along the Kosovo-Serbia border, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. A NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo took over the area near two Kosovo-Serbia border crossings following the deal reached by the two countries to deescalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption United States' soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, pass through barricades as they patrol near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, along the Kosovo-Serbia border, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. A NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo took over the area near two Kosovo-Serbia border crossings following the deal reached by the two countries to deescalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption A Kosovo police officer enters an armored vehicle as they prepare to leave the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, along the Kosovo-Serbia border, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. A NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo took over the area near two Kosovo-Serbia border crossings following the deal reached by the two countries to deescalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

