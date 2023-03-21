NATO to hold Ukraine meeting despite Hungary's objections

Stoltenberg also said that Hungary’s minority concerns would be discussed at next month’s meeting.

NATO makes its decisions by consensus, and Stoltenberg declined to say why he was insisting on calling the meeting over Hungary’s head. But Hungary has continually pushed back a date to vote on the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden, delaying their entry with little explanation.

Stoltenberg said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, in a meeting earlier Tuesday, had confirmed to him that the parliament in Budapest would vote on Finland’s membership on March 27, but it's unclear when or if it will vote on Sweden’s entry.

Szijjártó also declined to say what the problem was, telling reporters that the NATO-Ukraine Commission is being convened “for reasons that are not my duty to disclose.” He said though that Stoltenberg’s decision “in our opinion, hurts the cherished unity of NATO.”

Hungary has been widely criticized over its human rights record, including a law adopted two years ago that rights groups consider to be homophobic and transphobic. The European Court of Human Rights has also condemned Budapest’s handling of asylum-seekers. ___

Boldizsár Győri contributed to this report from Budapest, Hungary.

