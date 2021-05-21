NATO to continue Afghan troop training after leaving country

America’s allies in Europe plus Canada rely on U.S. logistical and transport help to operate in Afghanistan, and their troops are obliged to leave the country as well. Many officials have expressed concern that once the U.S. leaves, the Afghan government and its armed forces will be quickly overrun by the Taliban.

It remains unclear what level of security might be needed, and who would provide it, to protect international embassies spread around the capital, Kabul. The city’s airport, the main international gateway to Afghanistan, must also be protected.

Stoltenberg said NATO plans to “fund the provision of services, including support for the functioning of Kabul airport.” Asked for clarification, a NATO official said, “We’re now looking into the details and consulting on next steps.”

Violence is surging in Afghanistan. Roadside bombings in southern and central Afghanistan killed 13 people, including nine members of one family, officials said Thursday. Meanwhile, militants stopped a bus in the west of the country, ordered three men to get out and shot and killed them.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks. The government blamed the Taliban, who denied responsibility.

Security forces stand atop a building facing the Elysee palace while French President Emmanuel Macron meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Friday, May 21, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before their talks Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Elysee palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, holds a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday May 21 2021. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP) Credit: Ian Langsdon Credit: Ian Langsdon

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg deliver a statement to reporters Friday, May 21, 2021 after heir talks at the Elysee palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori