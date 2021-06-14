NATO nations ready to jointly respond to attacks in space

In December 2019, NATO leaders declared space to be the alliance’s “fifth domain” of operations, after land, sea, air and cyberspace. Many member countries are concerned about what they say is increasingly aggressive behavior in space by China and Russia.

Around 80 countries have satellites, and private companies are moving in, too. In the 1980s, just a fraction of NATO’s communications was via satellite. Today, it’s at least 40%. During the Cold War, NATO had more than 20 stations, but new technologies mean the world’s biggest security organization can double its coverage with a fifth of that number.

NATO’s collective defense clause has only been activated once, when the members rallied behind the United States following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Former President Donald Trump raised deep concern among U.S. allies, notably those bordering Russia like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, when he suggested that he might not rally to their side if they didn’t boost their defense budgets.

Biden has been trying to reassure them since taking office and will use the summit as a formal opportunity to underline America’s commitment to its European allies and Canada.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks with the media during arrivals for a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, arrives for a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021.