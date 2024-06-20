NATO member Romania to send a Patriot missile system to neighboring Ukraine

“The decision was based on an in-depth technical evaluation of the Romanian authorities, all measures being taken to eliminate the risk of creating possible vulnerabilities for Romania,” Iohannis’ office said. “At the same time, they will continue discussions with allies so that our country’s air defense is further strengthened.”

The U.S. has donated a Patriot system to Ukraine, and earlier this month approved sending another. Other allies, including Germany, also have provided air defense systems. U.S. officials have routinely pressed for allies to provide air defense systems to Kyiv, but some Eastern European nations have been reluctant to give up the high-tech systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly urged Western allies to boost his country's air defenses in the face of sustained Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid, which in recent weeks forced energy companies to institute nationwide rolling blackouts.

“Romania’s position is and will continue to be unequivocal in its multidimensional support of Ukraine, alongside the international community, in its legitimate right to self-defense against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked aggression,” Iohannis’ office said.

After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, NATO increased its presence on Europe’s eastern flank by sending additional multinational battlegroups to alliance members Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia.

Since then, Romania has played an increasingly prominent role in the alliance throughout the war, including opening an international training hub in southeast of the country for F-16 jet pilots from allied countries and other partners, including Ukraine.

