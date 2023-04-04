NATO flags raised in Helsinki as Finland joins alliance

It was on that same building that Finnish authorities projected the colors of the Ukrainian flag after Russia's invasion last year, in an early sign of strong support for Kyiv.

Newspapers, leaders and commentators alike agreed that Tuesday is a historic day for the nation of 5.5 million people that shares a a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border with Russia.

“Until now, we have defended our country alone,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told public broadcaster YLE on arrival in Brussels. “From now on, we can rely on getting outside help should things get tough. And of course, we are ready to help should someone be in trouble.”

Kaikkonen will join President Sauli Niinisto and Haavisto, the foreign minister, for the events in Brussels.

“This is historically very significant for Finland. Finland has never been militarily aligned before in its history,” said Juhana Aunesluoma, professor of political history at the University of Helsinki. “Of course, many things changed when Finland joined the European Union in 1995, but Finland remained militarily nonaligned.”

The ceremony in Brussels falls on NATO’s very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers.

