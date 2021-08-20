NATO commits to center efforts on evacuations from Kabul

Friday's joint statement said that “as long as evacuation operations continue, we will maintain our close operational cooperation through Allied military means” at the airport.

“Our immediate task now is to meet our commitment to continue the safe evacuation of our citizens, partner country nationals, and at-risk Afghans, in particular those who have assisted our efforts,” the statement said.

NATO has been leading international security operations in Afghanistan since 2003 but wound up combat operations in 2014 to focus on training the country's national security forces. NATO helped build up an army of some 300,000, but that force withered under the Taliban offensive in just days.

NATO headquarters has blamed a failure of Afghan leadership for the swift collapse of the country’s Western-backed armed forces.

A year ago, NATO’s “Resolute Support Mission” to train Afghan security forces involved around 10,000 personnel from 36 member and partner countries. Last Sunday, there were no troops under NATO command in Afghanistan.

