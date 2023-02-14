NATO chief unfazed about Finland, Sweden joining together

Stoltenberg said that he is “confident that both will be full members and are working hard to get both ratified as soon as possible.” It had been hoped that both countries would be welcomed in at NATO’s next summit in Lithuania in July.

Turkey was rocked last week by a devastating earthquake and aftershocks that killed more than 35,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria.

“We are all horrified by the terrible toll caused by the earthquakes” in Turkey, Stoltenberg said, adding that NATO allies are providing emergency support to the huge rescue and recovery operation.

Turkey is in an election year, and the topic of Nordic membership of NATO is a possible vote winner. In recent weeks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed anger at a series of separate demonstrations in Stockholm. In one case a solitary anti-Islam activist burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy, while in an unconnected protest an effigy of Erdogan was hanged.

Of the two countries, only Finland shares a border with Russia and would appear to be more at risk should President Vladimir Putin decide to target his neighbor. That said, some NATO allies, led by the United States, have offered security guarantees to both should they come under threat.

Hungary has pushed back its ratification date for both countries three times so far but has not publicly raised any substantial objections to either of them joining.

