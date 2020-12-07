Nationstar Mortgage to refund $73M to borrowers under order

The CFPB and 48 states alleged in its complaint that Nationstar failed to do a laundry list of basic services for the mortgages it serviced from 2012 to 2016, from failing to identify mortgages that were in loan modification plans, to failing to disburse borrowers' property tax payments.

The company also failed to inform borrowers when they no longer needed to make private mortgage insurance payments, or kept them paying for private mortgage insurance when they no longer had it.