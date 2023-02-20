Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia

While acknowledging there was an argument for them to compete as neutral athletes, the government officials noted in the joint letter how closely sports and politics are intertwined in Russia and Belarus. Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago Friday and Belarus has been Russia's closest ally.

“We have strong concerns on how feasible it is for Russian and Belarusian Olympic athletes to compete as ‘neutrals’ — under the IOC’s conditions of no identification with their country — when they are directly funded and supported by their states (unlike, for example, professional tennis players)," the letter said. "The strong links and affiliations between Russian athletes and the Russian military are also of clear concern. Our collective approach throughout has therefore never been one of discrimination simply on the basis of nationality, but these strong concerns need to be dealt with by the IOC.”

Last week, IOC president Thomas Bach said the IOC stood in solidarity with Ukraine’s athletes, but also that sports has to respect the human rights of all athletes.

“History will show who is doing more for peace. The ones who try to keep lines open, to communicate, or the ones who want to isolate or divide,” Bach said.

Also last week, European Union lawmakers condemned the IOC’s efforts to reintegrate Russia into world sports. The EU parliament asked the 27 member states to pressure the IOC to reverse its decision and said the Olympic body’s approach was “an embarrassment to the international world of sport.”

Monday's letter, while calling for clarity from the IOC, said the quickest way for Russia to get back into the international sports scene would be “by ending the war they started.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports