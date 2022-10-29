journal-news logo
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner” before the World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.

With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last streaming” instead of “gleaming.”

He continued correctly with: “Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last” before again singing “streaming” instead of “gleaming."

Burton then picked up correctly with “And the rocket’s red glare, the bomb bursting in air” and finished uneventfully.

Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

