Nathan Chen rebounds at Skate Canada after Las Vegas bronze

Third last week in Las Vegas after winning 14 straight events since March 2018, Chen scored 106.72 points to open the competition at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The 22-year-old American, a three-time world champion who won the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in 2019, had a whooping technical element score of 60.29.

Fellow American Jason Brown was second at 94.00, and Canada's Keegan Messing was third at 93.28.