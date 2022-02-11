Nathan Chen not sure what's next after figure skating gold

He dodged questions about the ongoing Russian doping scandal that has delayed the medal ceremony for the team competition, which Chen was a part of. The U.S. won silver in the medley event but could be upgraded to gold if Russia is disqualified.

“I personally am really lucky to have had the opportunity to get a medal here already. I do really hope that the rest of my teammates will be able to get a medal,” Chen said. “I hope that at least before we leave, we’ll be able to get it.”

The “Quad King” said he’s unsure if he’ll compete at the world championships next month in France.

“I will think about it a little bit and talk to everyone else on my team and see what their feelings are and then kind of go from there,” Chen said.

He also said he was undecided on whether he’ll set goals to master even more difficult jumps after landing five quads in his winning free skate program.

“I think that definitely goes hand-in-hand with deciding what the future entails for me … certainly there’s going to be other standouts coming out very rapidly so it’s going to be very interesting and fun to be able to track how skating progresses,” Chen said. “As for me, you know, it’s still (to be determined) as well.”

It’s not uncommon for figure skaters to skip the world championships in an Olympic year, choosing to take a break from a long grind that begins early in the fall and continues with the Grand Prix season rather than continuing to train.

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, who finished a disappointing fourth in the Beijing Games, took that approach four years ago after winning the Pyeongchang Games. In contrast, Chen – who struggled in 2018 – not only competed at worlds that year but won the first of his three successive titles.

Chen has come a long way in the past four years, putting in untold hours to perfect his craft. And it came through on the ice in Beijing, where his hard work paid off and he was propelled into Winter Games history just like his idols.

“Growing up and being able to watch Michelle Kwan and being so inspired by her and all the things that she accomplished – knowing that there’s so many other Asian Americans on this team, I know that it’s going to be inspiring for the next generation of athletes,” Chen said.

