Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

Meanwhile, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled a proposal to allocate enough funding to place a school resource officer in every public school, as well as increase school building security and boost mental health resources. The announcement marks the first public address the Republican governor has made since last week’s shooting in Nashville.

Police have said Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed “emotional disorder.” However, authorities haven’t disclosed a link between that care and the shooting. Police also said Hale was not on their radar before the attack.

Social media accounts and other sources indicate that the shooter identified as a man and might have recently begun using the first name Aiden. Police have said Hale “was assigned female at birth” but used masculine pronouns on a social media profile. However, police have continued to use female pronouns and the name Audrey to describe Hale.