Nasdaq to buy financial software company Adenza in $10.5 billion cash-and-stock deal

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

It has a strong client base, with 98% gross retention, 115% net retention, and a mix of approximately 80% recurring revenue.

Nasdsaq said Monday that the acquisition complements its marketplace technology and anti-financial crime solutions and enhances its offerings across a broader spectrum of regulatory technology, compliance, and risk management solutions.

Shares of Nasdaq, based in New York City, fell more than 7% before the opening bell Monday.

Once the deal closes, Thoma Bravo managing partner Holden Spaht is expected to join the Nasdaq board, which will expand to 12 directors.

The transaction is targeted to close in six to nine months.