NASCAR's preseason Clash returns to LA Coliseum in 2023

NASCAR said Sunday it will return the exhibition race to the Southern California sports landmark next season. The Clash’s highly successful debut there four months ago was part of the launch of NASCAR's Next Gen car and NASCAR received some of its most positive reviews in years for the race.

The Clash took place on a temporary 0.25-mile track inside the venerable Coliseum. Joey Logano won the exhibition, which included a halftime show by Ice Cube as part of a six-hour entertainment extravaganza that pleased both the teams and their fans in this frequently staid sport.