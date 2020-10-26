NASCAR's Cup playoff at Texas still on hold because of mist

The cars kept running for eight laps after the weather caution first came out, with jet dryers circling the track at the same time. The cars sat uncovered on pit road for about half an hour before the tarps came out and the drivers and crews headed for cover.

Erik Jones was running third, ahead of Joey Logano, the only driver locked into a spot in the final four after winning a week earlier at Kansas.

Martin Truex Jr. was in fifth place, having already recovered from being forced to start at the back of the field because of an illegal spoiler. He was just ahead of fellow playoff contender Chase Elliott.

Kevin Harvick, who has won the last three fall races in Texas and is a nine-time winner this season, brushed the wall while leading on Lap 29. With damage to his car's right side, he was 36th and one lap down when the race stopped.

Trucks dry the track in an attempt to resume a NASCAR Cup Series auto race after morning rain prevented the rescheduled start at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

A crew member for Kyle Bush's team uses a blower to dry out the pit area before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race after morning rain prevented the 9 a.m. rescheduled start at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)