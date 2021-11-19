NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022

NASCAR traditionally hosted three-day weekends for its races but dropped all qualifying and practice when competition resumed in May 2020 following a 10-week shutdown due to the pandemic. Some practice sessions returned this year, and championship weekend this month at Phoenix was the closest yet to a pre-pandemic schedule.

“We missed seeing cars and trucks on track all weekend long, and so did our fans," said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president for competition. "We worked closely with our broadcast partners, teams and racetracks to create an exciting, unique qualifying format, while keeping several of the efficiencies that helped our entire industry successfully navigate the pandemic.”