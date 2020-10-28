NASCAR resumes Texas playoff race 3 days after it started

Erik Jones was third at the restart, ahead of Joey Logano, the only driver locked into one of the four championship-contending spots in the season finale at Phoenix on Nov. 8.

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are the seven drivers still in contention for the final three spots.

Harvick won the last three fall races in Texas and is a nine-time winner this season, but was running 36th and a lap down. He had damage to the right side of his car after he brushed the wall while leading on lap 29, but was back on the lead lap just a few laps in Wednesday.

Truex restarted fifth, having already recovered from being forced to start at the back of the field because of an illegal spoiler, a penalty that also included a 20-point penalty. He was just ahead of Elliott, with Keselowski ninth. Busch was 14th, Hamlin 15th and Bowman 18th.

___

More AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/NASCAR and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports