NASA launches tool that measures Western water loss

“Farmers and water managers have not had consistent, timely data on one of the most important pieces of information for managing water, which is the amount of water that’s consumed by crops and other plants as they grow,” said Robyn Grimm, a water specialist with the Environmental Defense Fund, which helped NASA develop the tool alongside other environmental groups and Google.

“To date, that data has been expensive and fragmented," she said.

Many large farms in dry areas, such as California's Central Valley, already have years of experience using advanced data systems to measure evapotranspiration and other water data that influence their growing and harvesting seasons and watering schedules.

Cannon Michael runs an 11,000-acre (4,452 hectare) farm in Merced County, California, and produces tomatoes, melons, cotton and alfalfa. Michael said he looked at NASA's new platform, but didn't think it would provide any additional benefit to his farm.

“We closely monitor and understand our water use," he said. “Our farm is 75% drip irrigation, and we have a very detailed scheduling and forecasting process already in place."

Meanwhile, Colorado rancher Joe Stanko in Steamboat Springs had read about the new tool in a magazine. Her family grows hay for their cattle, and she said the platform could help them determine which fields need more water to replenish soil. It could also help them decide when to harvest hay.

NASA said the platform includes data from 1984 onwards. In coming months, it will be updated to include information on precipitation across the region at the same detail. Eventually, the tool will extend to other parts of the U.S., including areas around the Mississippi River and Appalachian region, scientists said.

