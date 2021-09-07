journal-news logo
X

NASA confirms Mars rover's 1st rock sample grab, 40 to go

This Sept. 1, 2021 image provided by NASA shows the hole drilled by the Perseverance rover during its second sample-collection attempt in Mars' Jezero Crater. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
Caption
This Sept. 1, 2021 image provided by NASA shows the hole drilled by the Perseverance rover during its second sample-collection attempt in Mars' Jezero Crater. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
NASA's newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth.

The Perseverance rover team confirmed last week’s successful drilling and collection, after reviewing photos of the core sample. NASA wanted to be certain the sample was safe inside the titanium tube, before sharing the news Monday.

During Perseverance’s first sampling attempt in early August, the unexpectedly soft rock crumbled. Flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, sought out harder rock for the second try.

Perseverance arrived in February at Mars' Jezero Crater — a former lakebed and river delta — in search of rocks that could contain evidence of past Martian life. Future spacecraft will collect the specimens and deliver them to Earth a decade from now. The rover has more than 40 sample tubes.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

In Other News
1
Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday
2
The Latest: US officer: Troops can be proud of evac efforts
3
A fall movie season (like everything else) in flux
4
UN nuke watchdog: Iran pressing on with uranium enrichment
5
Stocks moderately lower as Wall Street returns from holiday
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top