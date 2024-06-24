NASA calls off spacewalk after spacesuit water leak

“There’s literally water everywhere here now,” Barratt said.

The duo were not in danger, according to NASA.

The astronauts were supposed to remove a faulty communications box and collect microbe samples from outside the orbiting laboratory. The spacewalk was planned for nearly seven hours, but lasted only a half hour.

Earlier this month, a spacewalk was postponed after another astronaut experienced “spacesuit discomfort.”

