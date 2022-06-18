Naomi Osaka won't play at Wimbledon, citing Achilles tendon

Eugenie Bouchard, who was the runner-up at the All England Club in 2014, announced Friday on social media that she would not play at Wimbledon because there are no ranking points available. Bouchard is working her way back from surgery on her right shoulder.

Osaka did not play at Wimbledon a year ago as part of a mental health break she took after pulling out of the French Open before her second-round match.

She has not won a match at the All England Club since getting to the third round in 2018. Osaka lost in the first round of Wimbledon in 2019, and the tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All four of Osaka's Grand Slam titles came on hard courts: at the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020 and at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021.

The 24-year-old Osaka has played only 17 matches this season and her ranking fell to No. 43 this week.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports