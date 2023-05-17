Naomi Klein has new, more personal book out in September, 'Doppelganger'

Klein said in a statement Wednesday that the book was a “departure” for her, “more personal, more experimental" and will explore “what it feels like to watch one’s identity slip away in the digital ether.”

“Mostly, it’s an attempt to grapple with the wildness of right now — with conspiracy cultures surging and strange left-right alliances emerging and nobody seeming to be quite what they seem,” she said. "'Doppelganger' is my attempt at a usable map of our moment in history — but to make it, I had to get lost a few times.”