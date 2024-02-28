'Naked Gun' reboot set for 2025, with Liam Neeson to star

Akiva Schaffer ("Hot Rod," "Pop Star: Never Stop Stopping") will direct the film, set for release in July 2025. The script is by Dan Gregor, Doug Man and Schaffer, who collaborated on 2022's "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers."

The “Naked Gun” films, derived from the TV series “Police Squad!", were high-water marks for slapstick comedy. They ran over six years: “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad” (1988), “The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear” (1991) and “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult” (1994).

Nielsen died in 2010 at the age of 84. Before playing Lt. Drebin, Nielsen had been largely a dramatic actor.

“It’s been dawning on me slowly that for the past 35 years I have been cast against type,” Nielsen once said, “and I’m finally getting to do what I really wanted to do.”