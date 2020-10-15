Nagorno-Karabakh volunteers get weapons as clashes intensify

Overhearing him, Karen Musaelyan, quickly retorted: “This is not nonsense! This is our bread!”

The recent fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sept. 27 and has since killed hundreds. It marked the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict over the region that lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.

The violence — involving heavy artillery, rockets and drones — has continued to rage despite Russia's attempt to broker a truce.

Russia, which has a security pact with Armenia but also has cultivated warm ties with Azerbaijan, hosted top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan for more than 10 hours of talks that ended with Saturday’s cease-fire deal. But the agreement immediately frayed, with both sides blaming each other for breaching it.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan again accused Armenian forces of shelling several of its regions and claimed that one of the strikes hit a cemetery, killing three people. The claim was immediately supported by Turkey, which has publicly sided with Azerbaijan in the conflict.

“Armenia continues to disregard the humanitarian cease-fire announced on Oct. 10 for the exchange of prisoners and victims," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the country's forces "do not even allow our Azerbaijani brothers to bury their dead.”

Armenian authorities, in turn, said Azerbaijan had breached the truce, alleging that its forces killed two people in an attack on its territory on Wednesday. Nagorno-Karabakh officials also reported new strikes on Stepanakert, the territory's capital, that came under intense shelling last week.

In Martuni, houses and buildings have been badly damaged by the shelling.

The family of Benik Osepyan, 91, combed the rubble of their home, picking up things spared by the strike.

Martuni residents got their Kalashnikovs a day after Nagorno-Karabakh’s leader, Arayik Harutyunyan, announced regulations on the “participation of the militia forces” in the fighting.

On Thursday, he also introduced travel restrictions for those who are eligible for the draft, allowing them to leave the region only under special circumstances and with a permit from the authorities.

Valery Ovanisyan said his grandchildren have departed for Armenia, but he was staying behind for their sake,

“They are small, 3 years and 5 years. They shouldn’t be here. I’m here, holding ground (to protect) them,” he said.

Local resident, Yury Ovanisyan holds a Kalashnikov guns that he received from a recruitment office in the town of Martuni, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Heavy fighting is in a third week despite a cease-fire deal. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Gevorg, a doctor of a local hospital damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery, walks in the yard of his hospital in the town of Martakert, during a military conflict, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A destroyed graveyard damaged by shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Terter, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Heavy fighting is in a third week despite a cease-fire deal. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

The doctor of a local hospital, damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery, stands in the surgery room of his hospital in the town of Martakert, during a military conflict, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Gevorg, a doctor of a local hospital damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery, points in direction of the noise of Azerbaijan's military jet bombing the town of Martakert, during a military conflict, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A destroyed Armenian APC is seen on the road from Stepanakert to Martekert during a military conflict in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A bloody door is seen in a hospital damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery in the town of Martakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Azerbaijani firefighters work in damaged house after alleged recent shelling in a residential area in Agdam, Azerbaijan, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Heavy fighting is in a third week despite a cease-fire deal. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

Nazile Tehmezova, right, and her husband Ramiz Huseyinov inspect the damage to their house following overnight shelling by Armenian forces, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues for a third week despite a Russia-brokered cease-fire deal, as both sides exchanged accusations and claims of new attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. (Can Erok/DHA via AP) Credit: Can Erok Credit: Can Erok

People inspect the damage following overnight shelling by Armenian forces, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues for a third week despite a Russia-brokered cease-fire deal, as both sides exchanged accusations and claims of new attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. (Can Erok/DHA via AP) Credit: Can Erok Credit: Can Erok

A broken solder's helmet is seen in a local hospital damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict, in the town of Martakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited