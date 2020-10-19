Nagorno-Karabakh truce frays amid reports of new shelling

Separately, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev announced that the country’s forces have taken control of 13 villages in the Jabrayil region near the Iranian border.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. By then, Armenian forces not only held Nagorno-Karabakh itself but also captured substantial areas outside the territory's borders.

According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 729 of their troops have been killed since Sept. 27, along with 36 civilians. Azerbaijan hasn’t disclosed its military losses, but says 60 civilians have died so far and 270 were wounded.

The recent fighting involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones and has continued despite repeated international calls for ending hostilities. It is the biggest escalation in years over Nagorno-Karabakh and raised concerns of a wider conflict involving Turkey, which has publicly supported Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a security pact with Armenia.

On Oct. 9, Moscow hosted foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. After more than 10 hours of talks, they announced a cease-fire deal, which was violated minutes after it took force.

The new truce followed conversations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan, in which he urged them to abide by the Moscow deal. Despite the agreement, both sides have reported attacks, including on civilian infrastructure.

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office said Armenian forces targeted an oil pipeline in the country's Khizi region, far from the conflict zone, with a missile on Sunday that was “neutralized” by the Azerbaijani army. Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian dismissed the statement as a “blatant lie.”

Lavrov again called for an immediate end to hostilities and admitted that existing agreements failed to “drastically change the situation on the ground.”

After the talks in Moscow, “the hostilities continued, strikes on civilian infrastructure continued, on populated settlements. It is unacceptable,” Lavrov said.

In order for a cease-fire to hold, a mechanism needs to be put in place in order to monitor how the sides comply with the truce, and Russia was working on developing it with Armenia and Azerbaijan, he said.

“I hope such a mechanism would be agreed upon shortly," Lavrov added.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian told Russia’s state Tass news agency that he was “prepared to make all the necessary efforts” to resolve the conflict peacefully, including going to Moscow and talking with Aliev.

Pashinian alleged that Azerbaijan “disagrees" that the conflict should have a peaceful resolution.

Aliyev, asked by Tass if he was prepared to do the same, said: “We are always prepared to meet in Moscow or any other place in order to put an end to the confrontation and find ways of resolving" the conflict.

He added that Baku is prepared to halt the fighting “as soon as tomorrow ... if Armenia acts constructively on the negotiation track.”

Associated Press writers Daria Litvinova in Moscow and Aida Sultanova in London contributed.

People bury their relative and friend killed during a military conflict, at a cemetery in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan are trading accusations of violating the new cease-fire in their conflict over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh territory despite a true announced Saturday that was supposed to take effect at midnight. It is a second attempt to establish a cease-fire in the region since heavy fighting there broke out on Sept. 27. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A neighbour comforts home owner, Lida Sarksyan, left, near her house destroyed by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Home owner, Lida Sarksyan, stands near her house destroyed by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man stands near his neighbour's house destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People visit the Holy Savior Cathedral damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Yury Melkonyan, 64, sits in his house damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Shosh village outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Timur Haligov, an Azerbaijani Turkish father embraces the body of his 10-month-old baby girl, Narin, who was killed by overnight shelling by Armenian forces. during a funeral ceremony, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of striking its second-largest city with a ballistic missile that killed at least 13 civilians and wounded 50 others in a new escalation of their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. (Can Erok/DHA via AP) Credit: Can Erok Credit: Can Erok

A man wearing a military uniform stands inside a house destroyed by shelling during a military conflict in Stepanakert in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Stepanakert, the regional capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, came under intense shelling overnight, leaving three civilians wounded, according to separatist authorities. (David Ghahramanyan, NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan

Protesters against the escalating conflict between Armenia and neighboring Azerbaijan hold signs and flags along President Trump's motorcade route to a fundraiser in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Leorard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Leonard Ortiz Credit: Leonard Ortiz

Pro Trump supporters and protesters against the escalating conflict between Armenia and neighboring Azerbaijan hold signs and flags along President Trump's motorcade route to a fundraiser in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Leorard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Leonard Ortiz Credit: Leonard Ortiz

A man fences off a tail of a multiple rocket after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People grieve at the grave of their relative and friend killed during a military conflict, at a cemetery in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan are trading accusations of violating the new cease-fire in their conflict over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh territory despite a true announced Saturday that was supposed to take effect at midnight. It is a second attempt to establish a cease-fire in the region since heavy fighting there broke out on Sept. 27. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited