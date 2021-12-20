Nadal positive for virus after returning from Abu Dhabi

Nadal said he had been tested every two days while away and all results had come back negative, with the last one on Saturday.

Nadal said that as a consequence of the positive result he will have to be flexible with his playing schedule. He said he will analyze his upcoming options depending on his condition.

Nadal played his first match in more than four months on Friday, losing in straight sets to Andy Murray at the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s chronic foot injury had forced him to sit out the final months of this season.

Nadal had not competed since early August when he lost to Lloyd Harris in Washington. He missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open.

This story has been corrected to show that Nadal and the king had a meal on Saturday, not Friday.

