Nadal out of US Open, ends season to heal injured foot

The Spaniard sat out both Wimbledon and the Olympics because of fatigue after losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.

“I am very sorry to announce that I won’t be able to keep playing tennis during the 2021 season,” Nadal said in a video he posted on social media. “But as you know, I have been suffering too much with my foot for the last year now and I missed a lot of important events for me.”