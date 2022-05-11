Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome

The match with Isner was essentially decided during one brief stretch.

Nadal struggled on his serve at 3-3 in the first set, missing a forehand into the net then double-faulting to set up break points for Isner. But the American made unforced errors on both of his break-point opportunities and Nadal eventually held.

In the following game, Nadal broke Isner’s serve when the 6-foot-10 American missed a comfortable forehand volley into the net. Nadal then held at love to close out the first set and broke Isner’s serve in the opening game of the second.

“I finished better than I started — without a doubt,” Nadal said. “He had some chances on the returns. I was in his hands in that moment. Lucky that he missed those shots.”

Nadal improved to 19-0 against Americans on clay, having been forced to a deciding set only twice — both times by Isner, who pushed Nadal to five sets at the 2011 French Open and three sets at the 2015 Monte Carlo Masters.

Up next, Nadal meets Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian he beat at the same stage last year in a grueling three-set comeback victory in which the Spaniard saved two match points.

“Super lucky,” Nadal said, reflecting back to playing Shapovalov last year. “I know how dangerous he is. I need to play better than today.”

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev, who was routed by Alcaraz in the Madrid final on Sunday, beat Sebastian Baez 7-6 (6), 6-3 to end the Argentine qualifier’s eight-match winning streak.

In the women’s tournament, 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova eliminated Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-6 (5), 6-1, and Croatian qualifier Petra Martic beat fifth-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3.

Madrid finalist Jessica Pegula advanced when Anhelina Kalinina withdrew before their match because of an upper back injury. The American will next face third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Caption Rafael Nadal serves the ball to John Isner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Rafael Nadal serves the ball to John Isner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption John Isner returns the ball to Rafael Nadal during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption John Isner returns the ball to Rafael Nadal during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Sebastian Baez during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Sebastian Baez during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini