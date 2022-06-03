Nadal back in French Open final after injured Zverev stops

Nadal has been dealing with chronic pain in his left foot and was coming off a pair of victories that each lasted more than 4 hours — including against defending champion Novak Djokovic on Tuesday — but showed no signs of age, injury or fatigue against the 25-year-old Zverev.

The match was played indoors at Court Philippe Chatrier, with the retractable roof installed in 2020 shut because of afternoon showers.

In addition to bidding for a 14th trophy from the French Open, Nadal can claim his 22nd Grand Slam title to add to the men’s record he already holds after his triumph at the Australian Open in January.

Djokovic and Roger Federer are tied at 20.

There’s also this on the line for Nadal in Sunday’s final against No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway or No. 20 Marin Cilic of Croatia: It would be the first time the Spaniard ever has won the first two legs of the calendar-year Grand Slam.

Cilic won the 2014 U.S. Open; Ruud has never been to a major final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal stretches to play a short against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal stretches to play a short against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev lies on the clay court after twisting his ankle during the semifinal match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev lies on the clay court after twisting his ankle during the semifinal match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal's shoes bear the number 13 during his semifinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal's shoes bear the number 13 during his semifinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 3, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus