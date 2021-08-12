NAACP: Justice must probe arrest threats against Texas Dems

Johnson urged the Justice Department to determine whether their actions violate federal civil rights laws, including an offense that prohibits conspiring or threatening to deprive someone of their constitutional rights. The letter says the Justice Department “could determine that the Texas governor and Republican members of the Texas House have openly conspired” to violate civil rights law.

“Without DOJ’s protection, it is more than likely that those intent upon subverting democracy in Texas will be successful in their efforts,” the letter says. “Furthermore, reminiscent of authoritarian regimes, Texas’s government will be able to jail and detain those who stand up to those in power.”

Texas is among several states where Republicans have rushed to enact new voting restrictions in response to former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The current bill is similar to the ones Democrats blocked last month by going to Washington. It would ban 24-hour polling locations, drive-thru voting and give partisan poll watchers more access, among other things.

In June, the Justice Department sued over that state's new election law, alleging Republican state lawmakers rushed through a sweeping overhaul with an intent to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Johnson’s letter.