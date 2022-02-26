NAACP Image Awards to honor entertainers, writers of color

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” earned 13 nominations, including best comedy television series. “Harlem,” “black-ish,” “Run the World,” and “The Upshaws” are also competing for best comedy series.

H.E.R. received the most nominations in the music recording categories with six, including best female artist and outstanding album for “Back of My Mind.” She will compete in the album category against Silk Sonic’s “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales,” and Givēon's “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time.”

Regina King will compete for entertainer of the year against Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson and Tiffany Haddish.

In addition to “The Harder They Fall,” the nominees for best picture are “King Richard,” “Respect,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Stanfield could come away with two acting trophies. He’s nominated for best actor in a film for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah” and for his supporting efforts in “The Harder They Fall.”

Majors, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali and Will Smith are also competing for best actor.

The nominees for best actress in a film are Andra Day, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Tessa Thompson and Zendaya.

WarnerMedia has 55 nominations through its multiple entities. The entertainment conglomerate garnered nominations mostly from Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO and OWN.