N. Macedonia upholds most convictions on fishermen slayings

Concluding a two-year trial, judges in the capital, Skopje, maintained the life sentences originally imposed on Alil Demiri and Afrim Ismailovic, both who have fled to neighboring Kosovo, and on Agim Ismailovic. All three were found guilty of terrorism.

Two other men were found guilty of complicity in the murders and sentenced to 15 and nine years, respectively, in prison. One defendant was acquitted.