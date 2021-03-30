N. Korea calls South's leader 'a parrot raised by America'

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued the latest verbal salvo after South Korean President Moon Jae-in criticized the North’s ballistic missile launches last week. She said Moon’s “illogical and brazen-faced” comments echoed the U.S. stance.

“We can hardly repress astonishment at his shamelessness,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the North's state media. “He cannot feel sorry for being ‘praised’ as a parrot raised by America.”