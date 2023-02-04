N. Carolina Supreme Court to rehear voter ID, redistricting

The rehearings ultimately could lead to new opinions that reinstate the photo ID mandate and strike down precedent from the Supreme Court in February 2022 that declared the state constitution outlawed extensive partisan gerrymandering. That landmark redistricting ruling prevented maps drawn by Republican legislators that were expected to secure long-term Republican advantages in the General Assembly and within the state's congressional delegation.

The court's rehearing orders mentioned little about the topics to be reconsidered. Rather, the court said a case can be reheard “if the petitioner makes a satisfactory showing that the opinion may be erroneous." The legislators' petition or arguments met the criteria, the orders said.

But Earls wrote Friday's action marked a “radical break” from the court's history. Since 1993, she said, rehearing had been allowed in only two cases out of 214 such requests.

“Respect for the institution and the integrity of its processes kept opportunities for rehearing narrow in scope and exceedingly rare," she wrote. "Today, that tradition is abandoned.” Associate Justice Mike Morgan also dissented.

Moore and Berger had not offered public comment on the orders by late Friday.

The Republican majority on the court also threw out a petition filed earlier this week by redistricting lawsuit plaintiff Common Cause urging that the GOP requests be denied and the ruling remain intact. The advocacy group, which argued that the rehearing request was improper, is "disappointed the Court is giving legislators another bite at the apple,” said Hilary Klein, an attorney who filed the Common Cause motion.

“We will continue to fight for the rights of all people in North Carolina to vote freely and fairly and look forward to making that case again before the court," Jeff Loperfido, one of the lawyers who worked to overturn the voter ID law, said in a news release. Klein and Loperfido both work with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.

`