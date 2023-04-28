N. Carolina justices hand GOP big win with election rulings

The rulings likely give the GOP-controlled legislature the ability to rework the state's congressional map for next year's election to help Republicans gain seats in the narrowly divided U.S. House. Under the previous map, Democrats won seven of the state’s 14 congressional seats last November.

The new edition of the court, which became a Republican majority this year following the election of two GOP justices, ruled after taking the unusual step of revisiting opinions made in December by the court's previous iteration, when Democrats held a 4-3 seat advantage. The court held rehearings in March.