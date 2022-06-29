BreakingNews
Second wave of COVID-19 relief funds heading to Butler County
journal-news logo
X

Mystics make 15 3-pointers in 92-74 victory over Dream

Nation & World
53 minutes ago
Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 points and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins and Cloud each made three 3-pointers in the first half, while Atlanta was just 3 of 11.

Cloud, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 4 of 5 from distance. Atkins was 4 of 6 as Washington shot 60% (15 of 25) from 3-point range.

Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen each had 11 points for Washington (13-9). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points on three 3-pointers.

AD Durr scored 13 points and rookie Naz Hillmon added a season-high 11 for Atlanta (8-11). Rookie Rhyne Howard, who was selected as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game, was held to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

The WNBA record for 3s is 18 in a game, shared by the Mystics, Las Vegas and Seattle.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
US to boost military presence in Europe for Russia threat
2
Norway joins neighbors, offers extra booster shot to elderly
3
US economy slipped 1.6% to start year; return to growth eyed
4
NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'
5
Ratings show Fox News viewers tuning out Jan. 6 hearings
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top