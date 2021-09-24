Mystery solved: Biden gets proof of family ties to India

Biden, who frequently talks of his Irish ancestry, quipped that the British connection was "hard for an Irishman to admit.”

Biden, who has told versions of the anecdote to Indian audiences before, said Capt. Biden “apparently stayed and married an Indian woman” but he'd never been able to nail down further details.

He joked that Modi was in Washington "to help me figure it out.”

In fact, Modi told the president that he had looked into it — and had brought documentation that sheds light on the president's Mumbai connection.

"Was I related?" Biden asked.

The prime minister confirmed that the 46th U.S. president did indeed have family connections to the subcontinent.