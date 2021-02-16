Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new charge as crackdown intensifies

Protests continued Tuesday in Yangon, the country's largest city, and elsewhere. In Yangon, police blocked off the street in front of the Central Bank, which protesters have targeted amid speculation online that the military is seeking to seize money from it. Buddhist monks demonstrated outside the U.N.'s local office in the city.

Around 3,000 demonstrators — mainly students — returned to the streets of Mandalay, carrying posters of Suu Kyi and shouting for the return of democracy.

The protests are taking place in defiance of an order banning gatherings of five or more people. But the security presence was low-key around the march after Monday's confrontations.

Suu Kyi's lawyer told reporters he did not arrive at the court in time to see a videoconference the judge said had been held with her. That videoconference had not been expected, the lawyer said, adding that he has not yet seen his client.

State media have been acknowledging the protest movement only indirectly. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported about a meeting of the State Administration Council, the new top governing body, and quoted its chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, saying the authorities “are handling the ongoing problems with care.”

It said the council discussed taking legal action against protesters and providing “true information” to the media. On Sunday and Monday nights, the military ordered an internet blackout — almost entirely blocking online access. Once before in recent weeks it imposed a similar blackout and has also tried less successfully to block social media platforms. It has also prepared a draft law that would criminalize many online activities.

While the military did not say why the internet was blocked, there is widespread speculation that the government is installing a firewall system to allow it to monitor or block most or all online activity.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper also reported that council members discussed acting against a “parallel government" established by some elected lawmakers of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, who were prevented from taking their seats when the military stopped Parliament from opening its session Feb. 1.

In the days following the takeover, members of Suu Kyi's party formed a committee, declaring themselves the true representatives of Myanmar's people and asking for international recognition. No such recognition has come, even as the United Nations, the United States and other governments have urged the military to return power to the elected government and release Suu Kyi and other detainees.

The military contends there was fraud in last year’s election, which Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide, and says it will hold power for a year before holding new elections. The state election commission found no evidence to support the claims of fraud.

A Buddhist monk flashes three-fingered salute as he protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Peaceful demonstrations against Myanmar’s military takeover resumed Tuesday, following violence against protesters a day earlier by security forces and after internet access was blocked for a second straight night. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image taken from video, Khin Maung Zaw, a lawyer asked by the National League for Democracy party to represent deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, speaks to journalists outside the Zabu Thiri District Court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said Tuesday, which may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A demonstrator displays an upside-down begging-bowl, a form of protest symbolizing refusal to receive any kind of alms from the military government during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Security forces in Myanmar pointed guns toward anti-coup protesters and attacked them with sticks Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power this month to reinstate the elected government. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrators display placards supporting the U.N. and the U.S. actions against Myanmar military during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Security forces in Myanmar pointed guns toward anti-coup protesters and attacked them with sticks Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power this month to reinstate the elected government. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Buddhist monks march during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Peaceful demonstrations against Myanmar's military takeover resumed Tuesday, following violence against protesters a day earlier by security forces and after internet access was blocked for a second straight night. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrators display pictures of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Security forces in Myanmar pointed guns toward anti-coup protesters and attacked them with sticks Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power this month to reinstate the elected government. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstratotrs display placards supporting UN & U.S. actions against Myanmar military during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Police in Myanmar have filed a new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said Tuesday, which may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Buddhist monks march during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Police in Myanmar have filed a new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said Tuesday, which may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Buddhist monks march during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Peaceful demonstrations against Myanmar's military takeover resumed Tuesday, following violence against protesters a day earlier by security forces and after internet access was blocked for a second straight night. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Buddhist monks and nuns display pictures of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Peaceful demonstrations against Myanmar’s military takeover resumed Tuesday, following violence against protesters a day earlier by security forces and after internet access was blocked for a second straight night. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Buddhist monks lead a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Peaceful demonstrations against Myanmar’s military takeover resumed Tuesday, following violence against protesters a day earlier by security forces and after internet access was blocked for a second straight night. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR