Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler excluded

Despite ASEAN's bedrock principles of non-interference in other members' affairs and decisions by consensus, Widodo said it is “also obliged to uphold other principles in the ASEAN charter such as democracy, good governance, respect for human rights and constitutional government,” Marsudi said.

“As a family, ASEAN’s helping hand must still be offered to Myanmar ... Indonesia consistently hopes that democracy through an inclusive process can be quickly restored in Myanmar," he quoted Widodo as saying.

Myanmar’s military takeover triggered widespread protests and a violent crackdown by authorities. Security forces are estimated to have killed almost 1,200 civilians, though the government has claimed a lower death toll.

Myanmar’s absence at the summit followed the refusal of its military leaders to allow an ASEAN special envoy, Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, to meet with Suu Kyi and other detained civilian leaders.

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the summit that the Myanmar crisis was a test of ASEAN's ability to resolve its own regional problems, Thai government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Prayut expressed hope that Myanmar will trust ASEAN and allow Erywan to meet with all parties concerned as an important first step in solving the crisis, Thanakorn said.

The three-day talks, which are being held by video due to coronavirus concerns, will be joined by other world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of China and Russia. It will be the first time since 2017 that a U.S. president has attended the ASEAN summit. The meetings are expected to spotlight Myanmar’s worsening crisis as well as other regional security and economic issues.

While ASEAN took a major step in excluding Min Aung Hlaing from the summit, a group of lawmakers working to improve rights in the region, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, urged the bloc on Tuesday to engage with Myanmar’s opposition National Unity Government. NUG views itself as a shadow government and had sought to attend the ASEAN summit.

“ASEAN must discontinue inviting any other junta representatives to all ASEAN official meetings until there is an end to violence, all political prisoners are freed, and the will of the people for fully fledged democracy has been heard," the group said in a statement.

On Monday, a senior U.S. official held a virtual meeting with two NUG representatives. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan “underscored U.S. continued support for the pro-democracy movement" and expressed concern over the military's violence.

Sullivan said Washington will continue to seek the release of all those “unjustly detained,” including prominent pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy, who was arrested in a raid Saturday.

Associated Press writer Grant Peck in Bangkok and Nini Karmini in Jakarta contributed to this report.

Caption FILE - In this June 23, 2021, file photo, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia. Southeast Asian leaders are meeting Oct. 26-28, 2021 for their annual summit where Myanmar’s top general, whose forces seized power in February and shattered one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions, has been shut out for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence. Myanmar defiantly protested the exclusion of Min Aung Hlaing, who currently heads its government and ruling military council, from the summit of the ASEAN. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

