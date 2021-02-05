Myanmar resistance to coup builds despite army's pressures

In Yangon, an estimated 200 teachers and professors on Friday held signs supporting civil disobedience and flashed a three-fingered salute signifying resistance, a gesture they adopted from anti-government protesters in neighboring Thailand.

“We do not accept a government formed by themselves after they seized power illegally with guns from the government chosen by the public,” lecturer Dr. Nwe Thazin said of the military. “We will never be together with them. We want that kind of government to collapse as soon as possible.”

At the same time nearby, a small number of staff from a university hospital held their own demonstration. They held signs saying “Protect Democracy” and “Reject the military coup."

Protesters for three straight nights have shown their anger by banging pots and pans together in Yangon neighborhoods under cover of darkness. Unconfirmed postings on social media said some participants in Thursday's noise protests had been detained by police.

There were also demonstrations in the capital Naypyitaw on Friday, where medical staff at the city’s biggest hospital gathered behind a big banner condemning the coup. Medical personnel have been at the forefront of the civil disobedience campaign.

Naypyitaw city was purpose-built under a previous military government to be Myanmar’s administrative capital, which had been its biggest city, Yangon, until 2005. The capital is heavily militarized and lacks the tradition of political protest that Yangon has had for almost a century.

Another protest was held in Myanmar’s southern Tanintharyi Region, where about 50 chanting people marched, reported the online news agency Dawei Watch.

According to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, at least 133 officials or lawmakers and 14 civil society activists were detained by the military in connection with its takeover, though some have already been released. The NLD has said Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint are being held under minor charges unrelated to their official duties that will allow for their detention at least until mid-February.

The takeover has been criticized by President Joe Biden and others internationally who pushed for the elected government to be restored.

“The Burmese military should relinquish power they have seized, release the advocates and activists and officials they have detained, lift the restrictions on telecommunications, and refrain from violence,” Biden said Thursday at the U.S. State Department in Washington, using Myanmar’s former name.

The U.N. Security Council, in its first statement on the matter, “stressed the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.” While the U.S. and others have described the military’s actions as a coup, the Security Council’s unanimous statement did not.

The military seized power shortly before a new session of Parliament was to convene on Monday, declaring its actions were legal and constitutional because Suu Kyi’s government had refused to address voting irregularities. The state election commission had refuted the allegations of irregularities and confirmed Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory.

The military assumed all state powers, including legislative functions, during a one-year emergency. It also has formed a new election commission to investigate its allegations of voting irregularities and said it will hold a new election at the end of the state of emergency and turn over power to the winner.

Myanmar was under military rule for five decades after a 1962 coup, and Suu Kyi’s five years as leader had been its most democratic period, despite continued use of repressive colonial-era laws.

A red-ribbon is pinned on the blouse of a teacher from the Yangon Education University during a civil disobedience gathering in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Teachers from the Yangon Education University hold signs in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The signs read "Civil Disobedience Myanmar Teachers."

Teachers from the Yangon Education University flash the three-finger protest gesture while holding signs that read: "Civil Disobedience Myanmar Teachers" Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.

Staffers of the University Hospital hold signs that read "Protect democracy" and "Reject the military coup. Free our president. Respect our Votes" during a civil disobedience gathering Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.

Staffers of the University Hospital flash the three-finger protest gesture while holding signs that read: "Protect democracy" and "Reject the military coup, Free our president, Respect our votes" Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.

Teachers from the Yangon Education University flash the three-finger protest gesture while holding signs that read: "Civil Disobedience Myanmar Teachers" Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.

Teachers from the Yangon Education University hold signs that read: "Civil Disobedience Myanmar Teachers" Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.

In this image from a video taken on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Win Htein flashes the three fingers protest gesture as a symbol of defiance in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Activists display posters as they board a minivan during a protest against the ousting of the Myanmar's elected government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.