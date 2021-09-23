journal-news logo
X

Muti extends to 2022-23 as Chicago Symphony music director

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, Italian Maestro Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's concert at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein, Austria. Muti has extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra by one year through the 2022-23 season. The 80-year-old Italian became music director of the CSO in 2010, succeeding Daniel Barenboim. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak File)
Caption
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, Italian Maestro Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's concert at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein, Austria. Muti has extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra by one year through the 2022-23 season. The 80-year-old Italian became music director of the CSO in 2010, succeeding Daniel Barenboim. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak File)

Credit: Ronald Zak

Credit: Ronald Zak

Nation & World
Updated 18 minutes ago
Conductor Riccardo Muti has extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra by one year through the 2022-23 season

CHICAGO (AP) — Conductor Riccardo Muti has extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra by one year through the 2022-23 season.

The 80-year-old Italian became music director of the CSO in 2010, succeeding Daniel Barenboim.

Muti will lead 10 weeks of concerts in Chicago and four weeks on tour, which will include a trip to China, Japan and Taiwan.

The CSO said Muti's 2022-23 season will include performances of Beethoven's “Missa Solemnic (Solemn Mass)” in June 2023 and the world premiere of a work commissioned by the CSO from Jessie Montgomery.

Muti was to conduct the CSO's season-opening performance on Thursday night in their first performance together since February 2020, a gap caused by the pandemic.

In Other News
1
For one night, TV comics focus their shows on climate change
2
BP, Exxon warn of supply issues in UK due to driver shortage
3
In German election, hunger strikers seek climate promises
4
Famed cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows
5
Philanthropies pledge billions during UN meeting
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top