Muslims mark Ramadan amid virus surge and renewed curbs

Only limited numbers of worshippers are being allowed inside the Grand Mosque that houses the Kaaba in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Saudi authorities are only allowing individuals who've been vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus to perform taraweeh prayers at the Kaaba.

In Lebanon, most Muslims began Ramadan on Tuesday amid soaring inflation. The small country is in the grips of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, with the Lebanese currency losing some 80% of its value against the U.S. dollar in past months.

The crisis - a result of decades of endemic corruption and mismanagement - has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Many people are having to scale back their Ramadan preparations.

“We cannot buy anything. We ask how much the lettuce is, the cucumber and the tomato,” said Samiyeh al-Turk at a busy open air market in Beirut Monday. "How we are going to get through the month of Ramadan? I don’t know,” she added.

In Iraq, a curfew will remain in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout Ramadan, with total lockdown on weekends. The Health Ministry warned that non-compliance with these measures could lead to three-day continuous lockdowns. Citing economic concerns for business owners, restaurants and pastry shops will be able to operate but solely through home deliveries.

Meanwhile, a 10-day lockdown due to increased infections went into effect on Tuesday in northeastern areas of Syria controlled by U.S.-backed fighters. The region, which borders Iraq and Turkey, is home to 5 million people.

In Indonesia, COVID-19 cases are also spiking. Mosques are being allowed to open for Ramadan prayers with strict protocols in place.

The government will allow people to hold “iftar” gatherings during Ramadan in restaurants, malls and cafes, which can open at 50% capacity. Iftar is the sought-after moment when Muslims traditionally break their daylong fast by eating dates and taking a sip of water before feasting with friends and family.

“Easing restrictions is like a breath of fresh air for us who are tired by this COVID-19 outbreak,” said Anna Mardyastuti, a resident in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta. “Yes, they should act to stop the virus, but not block the door to worship or change our tradition of Ramadan entirely."

In neighboring Muslim-majority Malaysia, Wan Noradriana Balqis, 21, welcomed the return of community prayers in mosques but said she will avoid busy Ramadan bazaars. Coronavirus cases in Malaysia have more than tripled since January.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to reopen the bazaars. The rules are there but many people don’t follow them,” the database administrative officer said.

Vaccinations pose a challenge for Muslim nations administering shots throughout Ramadan. Officials are working to ease concerns over the Islamic teaching that Muslims should refrain “from anything entering the body” between sunrise and sunset.

Indonesia’s top clerical council went so far as to say Muslims eligible for vaccinations are “required” to take the shots during Ramadan.

Governments, meanwhile, are also working to uphold some restrictions.

In India, where infections have peaked in recent days, scholars are appealing to the country's 200 million Muslims to follow anti-virus protocols and refrain from large gatherings. Many Indian cities dealing with virus surges have imposed nighttime curfews, and it remains unclear whether the faithful will be allowed to perform taraweeh prayers in mosques.

In Pakistan and Iran, fasting is expected to begin Wednesday.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to close mosques in Pakistan, even as new infections reach levels similar to the start of the pandemic. Mosque leaders are entrusted with ensuring no one over 50 years-old enters and that social distancing is maintained, but rarely do adherents follow these restrictions.

Muslims in Indian-controlled Kashmir continue to suffer from two back-to-back lockdowns that left tens of thousands without any means to earn their livelihoods. The disputed region, the only part of Hindu-dominated India that is majority Muslim, was under an unprecedented military lockdown in 2019 before coronavirus lockdowns were imposed last year. Local charities plan to distribute Ramadan ration kits for families in need.

Meanwhile, in the North African Spanish enclave of Ceuta, where around half the population is Muslim, a peaceful protest was staged to urge authorities to push back the 10 p.m. curfew by an hour during Ramadan. Other Muslims, however, said they supported the current curfew as an important measure to protecting people's lives.

And in Egypt, the government prevented mosques from serving free meals during Ramadan and banned traditional charitable iftars that would bring together strangers at long tables.

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press journalists Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Aijaz Hussain in Srinagar, India; Kathy Gannon in Islamabad; Zeina Karam and Fadi Tawil in Beirut; Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal and; Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

Indonesian Muslims pray spaced apart as they practice social distancing to curb the spread of the new coronavirus during an evening prayer called "tarawih" marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Monday, April 12, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/ Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

In this photo taken using slow shutter speed, Muslim women offer an evening prayer called "tarawih" marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Monday, April 12, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/ Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Indonesian Muslims pray spaced apart as they practice social distancing to curb the spread of the new coronavirus during an evening prayer called "tarawih" marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Monday, April 12, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/ Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Indonesian Muslims pray spaced apart as they practice social distancing to curb the spread of the new coronavirus during an evening prayer called "tarawih" marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Monday, April 12, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/ Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

An official is silhouetted as he uses a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Muslim women perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' during the first evening of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Mashun Great Mosque in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, April 12, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/ Binsar Bakkara) Credit: Binsar Bakkara Credit: Binsar Bakkara

Footwear are left outside as people perform perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' during the first evening of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

A Palestinian man holds a ladder for another man stringing colored lights on the eve of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Muslims pray during the first dawn prayers of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

In this picture taken with a slow shutter speed, far smaller crowds than usual of Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they keep social distancing during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, marking the holy month of Ramadan, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, April 12, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, security members ensure social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, as Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, marking the holy month of Ramadan, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

A Palestinian toddler wears a jilbab, an Islamic garment, on the eve of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Hagia Sophia dominates Istanbul's skyline , with the Golden Horn in the foreground, Monday, April 12, 2021. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was forced to announce renewed restrictions following a spike on COVID-19 cases, such as weekend lockdowns and the closure of cafes and restaurants during Ramadan, the holy Muslim month, starting on April 13. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Customers enjoy their dinner specially constructed domes to ensure social distancing as a way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, at a restaurant in Istanbul, Monday, April 12, 2021. Turkey has been posting record-high single-day COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days.Keen to minimise repercussions on its ailing economy and under intense pressure by services industry, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eased COVID-19 measures in early March. With the spike, he was forced to announce renewed restrictions, such as weekend lockdowns and the closure of cafes and restaurants during Ramadan, the holy Muslim month, starting on April 13.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A man wearing a face mask sits inside a restaurant with Ramadan decorations in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 12, 2021. Muslims are facing their second Ramadan in the shadow of the pandemic. Many Muslim majority countries have been hit by an intense new coronavirus wave. While some countries imposed new Ramadan restrictions, concern is high that the month's rituals could stoke a further surge. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

A Muslim bows in Sijdah during an evening prayer called "tarawih" marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Chicago's Muslim Community Center on Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

A Muslim makes a donation after an evening prayer called "tarawih" as others pass by during the first evening of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Chicago's Muslim Community Center on Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Muslims exit Chicago's Muslim Community Center after an evening prayer called "tarawih" as others pass by during the first evening of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Chicago's Muslim Community Center on Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Muslims pray as they practice social distancing during an evening prayer called "tarawih" marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Chicago's Muslim Community Center on Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

People pray at the Eyup Sultan Mosque, in Istanbul, Monday, April 12, 2021, a day before Ramadan. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was forced to announce renewed restrictions following a spike on COVID-19 cases, such as weekend lockdowns and the closure of cafes and restaurants during Ramadan, the holy Muslim month, starting on April 13. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

People pray at the Eyup Sultan Mosque, in Istanbul, Monday, April 12, 2021, a day before Ramadan. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was forced to announce renewed restrictions following a spike on COVID-19 cases, such as weekend lockdowns and the closure of cafes and restaurants during Ramadan, the holy Muslim month, starting on April 13. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel