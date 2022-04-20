Muslim properties razed in New Delhi after communal violence

On Wednesday morning, bulldozers demolished a string of shops on the roadside in Jahangirpuri while the owners peered out from windows in their homes, watching helplessly as their stalls were destroyed or taken away on trucks.

“They don’t want Muslims to live in this country. Why? Are Muslims terrorists?” said Sabiran Bibi, 31, who has lived in the area all her life.

Raja Iqbal Singh, mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation which is ruled by the BJP, said authorities were only bringing down “illegal buildings that have encroached onto the roads.” He said the action had nothing to do with the earlier violence but that some of the shops belonged to people accused of rioting.

The drive occurred as the area in northwest New Delhi was swarmed by paramilitary forces in riot gear and comes after the city's BJP chief, Adesh Gupta, urged the municipal corporation to “take action on the illegal construction and encroachment of the rioters,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday. “I congratulate the corporation for taking quick action on it,” he said.

While authorities termed it a “routine exercise," the call from Gupta and the timing of the move — four days after the violence in the neighborhood erupted — have raised questions.

Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the opposition Congress party, called the drive “a demolition of India’s constitutional values” and "state-sponsored targeting" of poor people and minorities.

"BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead,” he tweeted.

A similar demolition drive occurred last week in central Madhya Pradesh state's Khargone city after a Hindu procession on April 10 to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram erupted in violence, with Hindu mobs brandishing swords and sticks as they marched past Muslim neighborhoods and mosques. Soon, groups from both communities began throwing stones at each other, according to police.

A day later, bulldozers razed about 45 buildings, including homes and shops, in five parts of Khargone city. Many of them, though not all, belonged to Muslims, local media said.

"The buildings demolished were illegal structures set up on encroached land belonging to people from both communities," P. Anugraha, district collector in the city, told The Indian Express last week.

